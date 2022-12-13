An unknown mother has gotten the internet buzzing after she revealed that she left her 4-month-old baby at home to attend the Wizkid Live in Accra concert.

The concert, which was scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 10, 2022, saw many fans disappointed after Wizkid failed to perform.

The no-show resulted in a public outcry as many called on the Ghana Police Service to arrest Wizkid for robbing Ghanaians of his performance after spending so much on tickets.

This has sparked massive reactions on the internet as many people are questioning her claim or action if she indeed took it.

