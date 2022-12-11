LiveHub Nation, the organisers of Wizkid’s debut show in Ghana, has issued an unqualified apology to the many fans who were left disappointed over the turn out of events.

The apology has become necessary at a time Ghanaians have rained fire and brimstone on the heads of both organisers and headline artiste Wizkid.

From disorderliness at the ticket collection booth to the low quality of services, patrons who paid between GHS 350 for regular and GHS 6,200 for VIP golden circles as well as those who paid in dollars, believe the show was not a value for their monies.

Despite the likes of Efya, Gyakie, Darko Vibes, Asakaa boys and Yaw Tog performing, the fans had to wait for over 12 hours for Wizkid who ultimately did not show up.

Reacting to the calls for explanations, the LiveHub Nation has shifted the entire blame on Wizkid who they said breached contractual obligations.

Though the organisers have failed to give in-depth explanation, they have consoled the fans of a full refund of every penny spent on tickets.

Speculations are that Wizkid failed to perform because the fans did not fill the 40,000 capacity stadium.