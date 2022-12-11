A Zimbabwean judge, who was declared wanted by the police over the brutal murder of his wife, has reportedly killed himself in a church.

The now deceased Judge Evans Zinzombe, 36, had been on the run from the police after he allegedly killed his wife, Pholomina Mabika, 32, on Wednesday, December 7.

He reportedly strangled Phelomina to death with his bare hands and went on to rape her corpse in front of their children; a 12-year-old daughter and a seven-year-old son.

A police spokesperson, who declared the Judge wanted, said the suspect and his wife were reportedly having marital disputes which forced them to sleep in separate rooms.

It is unclear what triggered his rage, leading him to murder his wife.

The children spent the whole night with the body before a police report was made in the morning.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns the public against resorting to violence in resolving domestic disputes.

“The police will ensure that the law takes its course on suspects involved in violent crimes such as murder and armed robbery,” the statement read.

Judge Evans Zinzombe’s body was thereafter discovered hanging from the roof of a church in Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park suburb.

Confirming his death, the police said in a statement:

“His body was found hanging from a metal roof truss at a local church in Cowdray Park.”

The police are also treating his death as suicide.