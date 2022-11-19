National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has berated the decision of General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia, to contest against him.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo says the decision is politically incorrect and will advise General Mosquito, as he is popularly known, to put it on hold.

Speaking in an interview on Adom TV’s Sede3 3te3 nie, he stressed it was a wrong move for Mr Nketia to make in his political career.

“In my thinking, the General Secretary contesting me is not necessary. It is politically incorrect,” he said.

Mr Nketia is poised to unseat Mr Ofosu-Ampofo in the party’s national executives’ election scheduled for December 17, 2022.

ALSO READ:

Ofosu-Ampofo sends strong message to Asiedu Nketia over NDC Chairmanship

But Mr Ofosu-Ampofo believes that the party membership has confidence in him and will do nothing to suggest that he is the only one who knows everything that will give the party victory in the 2024 elections.

Other persons competition the chairmanship position are; former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Armah Ashitey, and a former Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, Samuel Yaw Adusei.

Meanwhile, 81 persons have been cleared to contest various positions in the NDC.