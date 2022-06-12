The dream of every family is knowing the joy of truly safe, comfortable, and satisfying childbirth and that is exactly what happened to politician Asiedu Nketia.

According to him, Saturday, June 4, 2022, which marked the 43rd Anniversary of the uprising was a double celebration for him.

This, he explained, was because there was a new addition to his family.

“My second child, who is a girl, gave birth to a bouncy baby boy on June 4 which was the same day we had the 43rd June 4 anniversary so it was a huge lotto for me. I am now a proud grandfather,” he happily revealed in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.

Mr Nketia is married to Madam Vida Adomah with their marriage blessed with five children.