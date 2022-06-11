Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, has failed to consult or reason with the other party in parliament when it comes to implementation of government businesses.

This is according to the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo, who made the disclosures on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday, indicated the posture and approach of the Suame lawmaker is costing the Akufo-Addo led government.

“Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has failed to shift from Majority mode into a hung parliament mode and has influenced his people in parliament and I think that is why the government is suffering in parliament now,” he said .

According to Mr Ofosu-Ampofo, he cannot fathom why the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament continue to see themselves as Majority caucus when the House is hung.

“I just don’t understand why we have a hung parliament but the NPP still sees itself as majority. We are equal strength in parliament. There is nothing like majority when you have a hung parliament.

“You cannot have a hung parliament without consulting the other party and I think that is the mistake our colleagues in the other party are making. They have failed to carry the NDC MPs along when it comes to decision-making,” he fumed.

For the first time in history, Ghana today has a hung Parliament with 137 MPs for both the ruling NPP and the opposition NDC and one Independent MP, who identifies with the former.

This new situation, together with a Speaker from the latter means the current Parliament is destined for an interesting, but uncertain future.

Whereas many had hoped that the new development would be a good omen, the events of January 7, 2021, served as rude awakening, when the parliamentary session to elect the Speaker for the inauguration of the new Parliament was rocked by confusion, heckling, ballot snatching, destruction of electoral materials, ‘marathon races’, and a few slaps.