Ghana’s museums have been back on their feet and poised for business like never before.

This comes on the back of refurbishments by the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board (GMMB), the institution mandated to acquire, protect and conserve collections in museums nationwide.

The Acting Chief Executive Director, Kingsley Ntiamoah Ofosu, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, indicated the board owes it all to President Akufo-Addo and the Tourism Minister, Dr Mohammed Awal.

He explained the facility, particularly the National Gallery, has not witnessed any major renovation since 1979 following its establishment on the eve of Independence Day March 5, 1957.

However, he stated they are now open for business as well as the Ussher Fort museum which has also undergone major rehabilitation works.

“We have commissioned and reopened the museum for business. Monday to Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm and we have a lot of things our visitors can see and learn from.

“We have renovated presidential vehicles like Nkrumah’s Cadillac, vehicles of Rawlings, Kufuor among others,” he touted.

Going further, he revealed the board has received clearance to employ 50 people of various professional backgrounds in one fiscal year to support the operations of the museums in the country.