The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Thursday concluded the process of vetting and balloting of positions for the various aspirants contesting for the national executive positions of the party.

A total of 81 persons, according to the National Elections Directorate of the party, went through the vetting and balloting processes to enable them to compete in the elections slated for December 17, 2022, in Accra.

The positions that are up for grabs in the national contest are Chairman, Vice-Chairman, General Secretary and Deputy General Secretary, Organiser and Deputy Organiser, Communication Officer and Deputy Communication Officer.

The rest are Women’s Organiser and Deputy Women’s Organiser, Youth Organiser and Deputy Youth Organiser, Zongo Caucus Coordinator and National Executive Committee members.

Key positions

The key positions that would be hotly contested are the Chairman, General Secretary, National Organiser, Women’s Organiser and Youth Organiser.

Candidates

For the National Chairman position, four stalwarts of the party would lock horns in that contest.

They are the incumbent National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the incumbent General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia; a former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Armah Ashitey, and a former Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, Samuel Yaw Adusei.

Those who will slug it out for the General Secretary position, are the current Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah; a former Minister and MP for Ketu South, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, and the incumbent Deputy General Secretary, Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor.



For the National Organiser position, four persons are contesting.

They are Joseph Yamin, Sidii Abubakar Musah, Solomon Yaw Nkansah and the incumbent, Joshua Hamidu Akamba.

No other person has filed to contest the position of Communication Officer apart from the incumbent, Sammy Gyamfi.

The Women’s Organiser contest would be a straight fight between the incumbent, Dr Hanna Louisa Bisiw and Margaret Ansei, a former MCE for Suhum.

The Youth Organiser contest would be between the incumbent, George Opare Addo, and the Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser, Brogya Genfi.