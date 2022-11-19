A beheaded body of an unidentified man believed to be in his late 40s was found in a bush at Abam near Sekyedumase in the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality of the Ashanti Region on Thursday.

Some indigenes of the area found the body of the yet-to-be-identified deceased covered in a black polythene bag and circulated the information in the community.

Police later moved to the scene, inspected the body, and conveyed it to the morgue.

Officers of the police service also found traces of gunshots in parts of the body, which was without the head.

Assembly Member for the Dapaafo Electoral Area, Emmanuel Tweneboah Koduah, said the deceased is not an indigene of the area.

He, however, called for intensified police patrol in the area to curb such crimes.