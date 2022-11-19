Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has revealed party folks were behind the controversial leaked tape.

According to him, it was a deliberate attempt by his own party people to destroy him.

The Chairman has indicated that he was being punished for being a torn in the flesh of some political elements in the country.

Speaking in a yet-to-aired interview on Adom TV’s Sɛdea Ɛteɛ Nie the embattled Chairman said the video was one of many attempts to cause his failure.

To further deepen his woes, he was tagged as as anti-Mahama and set up for prosecution due to which he has made 70 court appearances.

“When NDC wants to disgrace you, they first tag you as anti-Mahama. My own party folks recorded me at a meeting that I held with the party, with the people and went to sell the recording to the NPP, for which reason I’m standing trial. I’ve been to court 70 times,” he told show host, Daakyehene Nana Yaw Asante.

The NDC National Chairman is standing trial for conspiracy to assault a public officer and conspiracy to cause harm after he was secretly recorded allegedly outlining plans to cause mayhem.

In the audio, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo is allegedly heard inciting party communicators to assault public officials and plotting to harm some other civilians.

The full interview will be aired on Saturday, November 19 at 10:00 pm on Adom TV.

Video attached above: