An aspiring Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Michael Tetteh Kwetey, has been robbed.

Mr Kwetey made this known on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

According to him, the incident happened after going on his usual campaign tour on Tuesday through to the dawn of Wednesday.

He said a Toyota Hilux Pickup was stolen at one of his campaign offices close to his home.

“I have a place reserved for my campaign activities and allow other NDC people to use for their works. Anytime we go on campaign, I park that car at the office and take the other ones home and so after my campaign yesterday, the Toyota Hilux Pickup I parked at the house and the keys left at the office was stolen,” he narrated.

Mr Kwetey said the stolen car had documents and huge sums of money he had just withdrawn from the bank.

To him, he could not fathom why someone would trail him and made away with the car.

“I went to the bank alone and parked that car in front of my house. The person targeted the car despite the fact that they also took away my money away. I have no idea why someone would do that to me as I prepare towards the election on Sunday,” he said.

Asked how this is going to affect his campaign and the election on Sunday, Mr Kwetey, who adopted and supported about 22 NDC parliamentary candidates across the country in the 2020 general election, said the only effect will be to call off his planned programmes as he has to work with the police concerning the matter.

He has since reported the matter to the Police at Ashaiman.

The Greater Accra Region, where Joseph Kobina Ade Coker aka ‘Accra Methuselah’ presides, is one of the regions, which will attract a lot of attention.

With Mr Ade-Coker seeking re-election, Mr Kwetey who is a former Ningo-Prampram Constituency Chairman, is also poised for victory.

He is currently enjoying massive support by majority of the party’s delegates to dethrone the incumbent regional chairman.