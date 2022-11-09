Samara Company Limited, producers of Kel Charcoal Toothpaste, has bagged an award at the just-ended National Customers’ Choice Awards Ghana.

Kel Toothpaste, which is the company’s youngest product, was adjudged the Oral Care Product of the year.

This adds to the numerous recognitions the company has enjoyed over the years following their efficient products on the market.

The award was organized by KN Unique and held on Friday, 28th October 2022 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra.

The Awards lay out an avenue to recognise companies and their products that play a significant role in the growth and development of their businesses.

The General Manager of Samara, Mrs Benedicta Asiedu, attributed the consistency in the awards they receive to the quality of their products.

According to her, a lot of patience, commitment and dedication go into ensuring that their products satisfy their customers.

Mrs Asiedu also mentioned that there is a lot in stock for their customers and that they should keep their fingers crossed.

The Sales and Marketing Manager, Dennis Kwame Osei, added that though Kel came onto the market not long ago, their customers have testified to its efficiency.

This, he said, was corroborated by the organisers of the awards, KN Unique.

ABOUT SAMARA

Samara Company Limited is a fully owned Ghanaian family business that operates in all the regions of Ghana with interests in the insecticide, laundry products, food & beverage and personal hygiene sectors of the market.

It was incorporated under the laws of Ghana on 10th February 2005.

With quality rather than quantity being their hallmark, they have outsourced their productions to key partners, based in China and Turkey which assures the quality, safety and high level of customer satisfaction derived from the use of numerous brands like SASSO, ROMA, FEKKO Spray Starch brands and the freshest baby, KEL toothpaste variants which has been awarded the ORAL CARE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR!.