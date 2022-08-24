The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has said he is ready to face the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, if the party opens nomination for the national executives’ election.

Responding to claims that Mr Nketia is preparing to unseat him in the upcoming election he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM he doesn’t take speculations seriously.

“This is not the time for me to flex my muscles, I have done this among others. I’m telling you that I will defend my title irrespective of who will contest me even though we are not there yet,” he stressed.

He explained General Mosquito, as he is popularly known, has not officially declared his intention for the contest, therefore “when we get to the bridge we shall cross.”

He added that the party membership has confidence in him and will do nothing to suggest that he is the only one who knows everything that will give the party victory in the 2024 elections.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo and the NDC national executives last week were in Kumasi for the Ashanti Regional membership drive campaign to mobilise and also increase their support base in the region which gave them less than 37 percent of the votes in the 2020 general election.