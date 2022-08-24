The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced measures put in place to prevent examination malpractices.



The examination body has put in place a number of measures to “guarantee test security.”



Speaking to journalists on Monday, 22 August, 2022, Head of Public Affairs of the Council, Agnes Teye Cudjoe, said “These include collaboration with the National Intelligence Bureau to monitor the printing of question papers, working closely with a number of security agencies to track and arrest dealers and operators of rogue websites, inspection of all depots nationwide and depots that needed further fortification have been duly attended to.”



Also, “serialisation of some question papers, movement of question papers from strong rooms to depots in batches, creation of additional depots for the storage of confidential materials to ensure that the depots are located close to schools to prevent the situation where schools start late or question papers are released to them early.



“Use of number combination padlocks in addition to ordinary padlocks for all security bags containing question paper packets and these combination padlocks you cannot open them unless the codes are sent to the depot keepers.”



The project work subjects for the 2022 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) began on Monday, 1 August 2022, across the country.



The examination will end on Tuesday, 27 September, 2022.



In all, 422,883 candidates were registered for this year’s exams from 977 schools.



Seventy-two visually impaired students and 14 hearing impaired students have also been registered to take the exam.



Candidates will on Monday, 28 August, 2022, take the English Language Orals paper.



However, the objective and essays for English Language will be written on Thursday, 8 September, 2022.