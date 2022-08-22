President Nana Akufo Addo has stated that he has no preference as to who leads the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the 2024 general election.

Speaking in an interview with Nandom FM, he said he is the arbiter and empire of the whole exercise and he does not need to have preference.

“The only time I have preference is shown when I go to vote but until then I have no preference. My attitude for now is a simple one. Just create the condition for fair process. One that after the competition will unite us,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo said what the party needs is somebody who can unite the party to confront the NDC and beat them in the 2024 election.

“That’s my aim. I will do whatever I can to assist the new leadership of the party to organise the process in such a way that is fair so that who ever wins or loses will accept defeat. From that basis we will bring the party together and present a formidable force.”

President Akufo-Addo said he is aware that members of the opposition, especially the NDC have begun celebration following the challenges the country is currently facing.

“One dog does not make a summer. One swallow does not make a summer. Tell them. They shouldn’t hesitate, they have been writing me off in my political career. I have won twice and I am going to win again for the party in December 2024,” he added.