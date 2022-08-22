Dancehall act, Stonebwoy, has validated the feelings of Black Stars player, Asamoah Gyan, who believes the country has not celebrated him enough.

Asamoah Gyan, in a recent interview, said he is bruised that his years of achievement as a senior player and former captain of the National Team has not been duly rewarded.

He expects Ghanaians to sing his praise and cut him some slack when he is in the news for negative reasons.

Reacting to his demands in an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, Stonebwoy believes Asamoah Gyan deserves the credit as he made football attractive during the peak of his career.

Aside their personal relationship, the BHIM president said he admires Asamoah Gyan for his unbeatable achievement which he said should not be overlooked.

“Specifically speaking on Asamoah Gyan, he deserves the attention for this minute. It’s a mindset we have to change, it’s really important. We have to just deliberately focus on making sure we sing people’s praise and give them the flowers they deserve. When people work so hard and broken a lot of records and represented Ghana, we really need to focus on that and respect them, we don’t insult them by heart,” he opined.