The Central Regional Branch of Chop Bar Fufu Pounders Association has threatened to embark on a sit down strike over bad salaries.

According to them, times are hard so there will be a need for their employers to increase their daily wages.

They argue that their colleagues in Accra who pound similar quantity of fufu daily are given enough cash and even some allowances.

“We are paid Ghc15 everyday and that’s meagre. Our colleagues in Accra are paid Ghc50 daily. If our employers will pay us Ghc 30 or 40 we will be motivated to do the work,” one of the leaders in the association told Adom News.

“Sometimes when there is pressure we don’t even eat. We work all day and the work is also tedious so there is a need for us to be well remunerated. If nothing is done about it, we will advise ourselves, we will go on strike,” another pounder said.

