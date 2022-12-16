Pollster Ben Ephson has indicated he will be surprised if the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is elected as the next Chairman at the upcoming delegates’ congress.

The Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper says he expects that the incumbent, Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo is maintained instead of Johnson Aseidu Nketia.

His prediction, according to him, is based on the outcome of the Youth and Women’s conference held at the University of Cape Coast last Saturday.

“The mood and the level of voting in the women and youth elections send a signal. How do you change a team that has done so well between 2016 and 2020? In 2016, Mahama lost the election by about one million votes.

“In 2020, he lost by about 514,000 votes and if the trend of voting in the women and youth election is an indicator, I will be very surprised if Asiedu Nketiah wins,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Asaase Radio.

On the back of a leaked tape of Mr Nketia a few days to the congress on Saturday, Mr Ephson added the candidate has shot himself in the foot.

“The audio of Asiedu Nketia has done him no good. It has only put him out as somebody you will sacrifice the party’s overall benefit for his own personal and selfish gain,” he added.

In the viral audio, the NDC scribe, who was addressing some party members, claimed his contender, Chairman Ofosu-Ampofo, is at loggerheads with former President John Mahama.

This misunderstanding between the Chairman and an incoming flagbearer will not auger well for a political party seeking to win power in 2024.

He also blamed the NDC’s defeat in 2020 on the National Chairman who he said failed to put things in place to get the needed results.

Play audio above: