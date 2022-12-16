Ghanaian artistes have questioned the relevance of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) as the issue of royalties is once again on the table for discussion.

GHAMRO was set up in 2015 as a royalties collection agency that represents the rights of music copyright holders, but to its employers, the agency has failed in it’s duties.

After promising to start paying royalties after they were bashed early this year, GHAMRO has fulfilled it’s duty, but at a chicken feed.

It has emerged that some artistes receive as low as GHS 67 and averagely, GHS 153 for their years of hard work.

This has forced many artistes to air their grievances on social media as a means of demanding accountability from the GHAMRO executives.

Gospel musician Nhyira Betty, who has five albums with two hit songs to her credit, has revealed that she received GHS 153 via Mobile Money.

According to her, her first royalty amounted to GHS 400 and rather than an advancement, the collection has reduced.

She believes her 17 years in the gospel music industry should have accrued a value more than she was given as she wonders what upcoming musicians would receive.

On his part, Kwaw Kese revealed he has never been paid any royalties in his 20 years of doing music.

The Hiplife artiste, who swept away five awards on the night of the 2008 edition of the Ghana Music Awards, lamented how he is expected to survive in the industry with no support.

He opined that the financial burden of production, promotion and distribution has all been left on the shoulders of the artistes, and urged GHAMRO to ensure they enjoy from their craft.

20 years of doing music in Ghana and never got paid any royalties.



You rather have to pay Djs to play your music, pay tv to show your videos , bloggers to blog your content and press media to give you press.



How can you survive this industry by financing all these by urself ? — King Kese (@kwawkese) December 15, 2022

Rapper Ayigbe Edem did not deviate from the negotiating line as he came with full attack on the royalties collection board.

In his view, there is no Ghanaian entity designated for artistes in Ghana that is as useless as GHAMRO.

He added multiple emojis to his tweet to display his fury.

No entity for Artiste in Ghana be useless pass “GHAMRO” on my Mama..on GOD 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 — Edem Goget’em (@iamedem) December 15, 2022

Speaking in an interview on the same issue on Joy Prime, Pappy Kojo expressed disappointment in the executives and bemoaned the meager amount they are paid.

“If GHAMRO will be giving GHS 153 for royalties, then they should keep it,” he said while in a somber mood.

The executives are yet to comment on the latest virtual protest.