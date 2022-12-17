Kumawood actor Okomfo Kolege, born Collins Oteng, today laid to rest his late wife.

The ceremony took place at the hometown of the deceased at Tabere School park in the Ashanti Region, where entertainers in the Kumawood movie scene gathered to mourn the late Millicent Oteng.

Actress Nana Ama McBrown, veteran actor Agya Koo, actor Dr Likee, the actor Bill Asamoah, the actor Big Akwes, the actor Papa Kumasi, the actress Christiana Awuni, the actor Wayoosi, the actor Salinko, the movie producer/director Jackson Bentum, Wayoosi, and many others were present to mourn with their colleague actor.

Heartbreaking visuals from the funeral online capture the moment the widow broke down in tears.

The news of Milicent’s demise emerged on November 20, 2022, with reports saying she lost her life and that of her unborn baby during delivery.

