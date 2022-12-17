Voting is underway at the National Delegate Congress of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Accra.

Some 9,200 delegates from the 276 constituencies are in a queue to cast their ballot to elect new national executives to steer the party’s affairs in the next four years.

The event is under the theme “Rallying for Victory 2024”.

The delegates are expected to vote for a total of 81 aspirants who are contesting for the various national executive positions of the party.

They have promised to elect new executives who will return the party to power in 2024.