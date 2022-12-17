Former President John Mahama has arrived at the Accra Sports Stadium to participate in the 10th National Delegates Congress of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Over 9,000 delegates will cast their vote to elect new national officers to lead the party in the next four years.

Mr Mahama, who arrived with his entourage, were received by senior party officials.

Present with Mr Mahama was the 2020 NDC Running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, and former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah among others.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

The national operational team of the Ghana Police Service has taken charge of the grounds to ensure that only accredited persons are allowed into the stadium.

The keenly contested national chairmanship position will be between the incumbent Chair, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the incumbent General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, a former Member of Parliament, Nii Armah Ashiety, and Samuel Yaw Adusei.

The two frontrunners, Messrs Nketia and Ofosu-Ampofo have equally expressed confidence in winning the enviable chairmanship position after working tirelessly for the party.