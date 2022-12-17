NDC election
NDC election

The most-anticipated National Delegates Congress for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is underway at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The congress is being attended by over 9,000 delegates from the 276 constituencies across the country who have converged at the stadium to elect new national executives to steer the party’s affairs in the next four years.

The event is under the theme ‘Rallying for Victory 2024.’

The delegates are expected to vote for a total of 81 aspirants who are contesting for the various national executive positions of the party.

Check out the photos captured by Adomonline.com’s Joseph Odotei:

Asiedu Nketia
Asiedu Nketia
Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu
Johnson Asiedu Nketia
Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang
Asiedu Nketia and his entourage
