Former President John Mahama has expressed his willingness to work with any executive elected at the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) 10th Delegates Congress.

Addressing delegates at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, Mr Mahama reiterated that he has no favourite person among the aspirants.

“I repeat my position of neutrality in the various contests, let me say again that I do not have any preferred candidate for any position and I urge all delegates to vote based on your own appreciation of the messages of aspirants and your conviction about their capacity to work in the larger interest of the party,” he said.

Instead, he is ready to work with any national executive elected in the interest of suffering Ghanaians.

“I stand ready to work with all those you elect to lead our great party and to contribute my quota to our objectives which primarily revolves around saving this country and building the Ghana we want,” Mr Mahama added.

Over 9,000 delegates nationwide have converged in Accra to elect new national executives ahead of the 2024 general election.