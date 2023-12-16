A woman at Pigfarm, a suburb in Accra lost her life on Saturday, December 16, when a stray bullet from the police hit her during an anti-robbery operation.

The woman was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

In a statement, the police explained that, the woman was accidentally struck during a Saturday morning raid aimed at apprehending two suspected members of a gang linked to various robberies.

The leadership of the Ghana Police Service has visited the family of the deceased and pledged to provide the necessary support.

Read police statement below

The Police express deep sadness as they commiserate with the family of a lady who lost her life in the course of an anti-robbery operation conducted at Pigfarm, a suburb of Accra. The ongoing operation targets the arrest of a criminal gang associated with numerous robberies. On Saturday, December 16, 2023, the Police successfully arrested two members of the gang, and efforts continue to apprehend the remaining suspects. Unfortunately, during the Saturday morning operation, a stray bullet accidentally struck a lady. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The body has been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The leadership of the Police Service has visited the bereaved family and remains committed to supporting them through these challenging times. Once again, we extend our sincerest and deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

