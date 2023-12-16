A 2024 presidential hopeful of the New Vision Movement, Kofi Koranteng, has bemoaned the damaging effects of the seemingly intractable illegal mining that confronts the country.

In the face of the various fruitless measures to curb this menace, he noted that “galamsey’ is a glaring example of the failure of the inept government mired in corruption.'”

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile ChangeSpeakers Series IV on Saturday, December 16, Mr. Koranteng said that although solutions to combat the canker are promised every election year, it persists, with water bodies being polluted and forest reserves damaged.

File photo

He emphasised, “Every year, galamsey continues to offer dangerous jobs to Ghanaians while officials look away and spend their illegal payments… It is all intertwined in the two-party system that allows each other to profit as they exchange administrations, leaving Ghana and its youth to fall deeper and deeper into poverty and despair.”

While calling for an end to illegal mining, he said the government must ensure that permitted mining is performed pollution-free with 100 per cent reclamation processes in place.

Mr Koranteng also bemoaned the meagre wages of ordinary Ghanaians. Comparing it to the annual salaries and ex-gratia of Members of Parliament, he claimed it equalled the wages of 55 hardworking Ghanaians.

Contributing to the topic “Towards the Ghana I seek”, Mr. Koranteng emphasised that the government must be dedicated to healing the scars ignored over the past 30 years.

On education, he said that the government and the next president must commit to a new economy with the foundation of a revitalized educational system, including modern school buildings replacing teaching under trees.

According to him, schools must offer well-rounded general studies programmes, including music, sports, and arts facilities, adding that ‘The government must commit to building and funding schools for essential trades for those who want to pursue careers as plumbers, electricians, machine operators, etc.”

About Kofi Koranteng

Kofi Koranteng is a Ghanaian activist and politician. Mr. Koranteng graduated from Ghanaian primary and senior high schools before crossing the ocean to pursue a study in Economics in London.

He chose to complete his economic studies at New York University where he earned a degree in Economics and Business.

Kofi Koranteng has remained active for the cause of the Ghanaians in the diaspora. Over the years he has held several positions for this community including; the Chief Executive Officer of the Progressive Alliance Movement, (PAM) a USA based non- political advocacy group, First President of Ahenfie Association – A Ghanaian community-based organization fusing Ghanaian culture with American lifestyle and many more.

Kofi Koranteng carries within himself the fire of democratic ideals and is determined to be a mentor for Ghanaians to succeed within the borders of Ghana as well as throughout the diaspora.

Obra Show: Woman in tears as paternity of infant is in…

Wife of cocoa merchant demands access to property from husband after a failed promise