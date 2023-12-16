The National Theatre is currently ablaze with the magic of Adom Nine Lessons and Carols 2023, as audiences across the nation tune in to watch a star-studded cast bring the Christmas story to life.

Kumawood stars are set to take centre stage, each portraying iconic roles with mesmerizing performances.

Meanwhile, Multimedia Choir has charged the atmosphere with hot gospel songs.

Stay tuned for updates and immerse yourself in the enchantment of Adom Nine Lessons and Carols 2023 in the live feed below: