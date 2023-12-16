The Member of Parliament for the North Dayi constituency in the Volta Region, Joycelyn Tetteh, has brought smiles to the faces of over 800 students in her constituency, particularly the newly enrolled SHS students.

She donated educational materials worth over GHC300,000 to support the students.

The items include over 800 student mattresses, more than 1000 exercise books, over 800 chalk boxes, 50 packs of sanitary pads, and 50 packs of sardines, among other items.

In an interview with Adom News, the MP explained that, this isn’t the first time she has made such donations to newly enrolled SHS students in her constituency.

As a young woman entrusted by her constituents to serve them, she is aware of the challenges parents face, particularly in purchasing school prospectuses for SHS students.

She assured the constituents that, if given the opportunity to continue serving them, she would strive to alleviate such burdens on parents, fulfilling her campaign promises.

The MP also took the opportunity to advise the students to lead exemplary lives by working hard to become better individuals in society.

Some of the beneficiary students expressed gratitude to the MP for her generous gesture.

They pledged not to disappoint her and promised to study diligently to become valuable contributors to their communities and the country as a whole, following the MP’s example.

24-hour Economy: Our opponents are blowing hot air; the policy has…