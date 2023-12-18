Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panie has elevated the Etwienana Hene of Kyebi Barima Kwaku Dua to the higher traditional office of Twafohene.

The Twafohene stool occupied by the late J B Danquah an astute lawyer, Anthropologist and a traditional ruler has been vacant for 58 years after his demise.

The newly installed Twafohene with the stool name Okatakyie Ababio Boakye Danquah ll is known in private life as Isaac Emmil Osei-Bonsu, a senior partner of the law firm Minkah -Premo & Co.

He is also the Board Chairman of the National Communication Authority (NCA) and a honourary consul of Jamaica.

He is specialize in real estate and company law and consult for several international and local organizations.

At a ceremony to install him at the Ofori Panie fie over the weekend, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori indicated, the Twafohene stool remained vacant for 58 years because Nananoon was considering a replacement who could stand up to the caliber of the late J B Danquah.

He was optimistic that, Okatakyie Ababio Boakye Danquah will serve Okyeman with humility and in dignity, bringing his wise council to bear.

Traditionally, the Twafohene is the chief advisor to the Okyenhene and serve as a key member of his cabinet.

Barima Bedumgya Asante was also installed as the new Atwienana Hene of Kyebi.

