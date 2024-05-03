Actress, Fella Makafi was visibly moved as she watched a video of herself and her estranged husband, Medikal.

The viral footage captured the couple dancing joyfully to one of Medikal’s songs in their home.

The couple seemed happy in the video recorded and shared in the early years of their marriage amid controversies.

In an interview on Joy Prime, Fella Makafui, who watched the video was teary and declined to comment on her marriage.

The actress said she has chosen to move on in life and focus on her movie productions and acting career.

Rapper, Medikal has publicly announced his separation from actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui, revealing that they are no longer together as husband and wife.

Taking to X formerly Twitter on Saturday, March 30, Medikal clarified that Fella Makafui is now his child’s mother, and they are currently engaged in co-parenting their daughter, Island Frimpong.

The rapper’s tweet came as a response to a post by a social media user that referred to Fella Makafui as Medikal’s wife.

In his tweet, Medikal stated, “Fella is no longer my wife; she is the mother of my child. We are now co-parenting, and everything is going well.”

The rapper later covered up the tattoo he had gotten in honour of actress Fella Makafui, a few years ago.

But, weeks after his announcement he did not take it lightly when a video of D-Black and Fella Makafui smoking in a club went viral on social media. Some blogs associated the couple’s separation with her ‘relations’ with the rapper.

Medikal, clearly unhappy with the situation, has expressed his sentiments, calling D Black a fake industry player. He emphasised that he could never do such a thing to D-Black out of respect.

However, addressing the rumours on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Fella Makafui clarified that D-Black was nothing but a brother.

