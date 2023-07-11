After two years of leaving as Black Stars coach, Charles Kwabla Akonnor, is still awaiting payment of his outstanding salary amounting to $275,000.

The former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak coach was named as Kwesi Appiah’s successor in 2020 on a two-year deal with a monthly salary of $25,000.

However, after a poor run of results, Akonnor was sacked after losing to South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

He was shown the exit with four months remaining on his agreement, entitling him to a total of $100,000 in unpaid wages.

According to Graphic Sports, Akonnor was also owed $175,000 for seven months prior to his dismissal, bringing the total outstanding amount to $275,000.

“I am aware Milovan Rajevac who took over from Coach Akonnor but was sacked after his disastrous campaign at the last AFCON was paid all his entitlements before leaving the country.

“How can we be so cruel to our own people? It is not as if the coach is begging for some money but he is only demanding what is due him but look at how he is being treated.

“I don’t think it is fair and the authorities must intervene to avoid any future embarrassment,” the source bemoaned.

David Duncan

Graphic Sports also claimed David Duncan, who served as an assistant to Akonnor, is owed approximately $10,000 in monthly salary for a duration of four months, in addition to other benefits. These outstanding payments raise concerns about the payment practices within the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Since Akonnor’s departure, the Black Stars have experienced multiple coaching changes, with Milovan Rajevac and Otto Addo assuming the role before Chris Hughton took over as the current coach.

