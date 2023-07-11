Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, has admitted that officiating has a major problem hampering the success of football in the country.

Officiating in the elite and lower divisions has come under criticism due to decisions by match officials.

Speaking at the GFA’s 29th Ordinary Congress in Kumasi, Mr Okraku admitted the challenge but also assured that his administration is determined to improve the situation.

“It’s true officiating has been one of the problems faced in the league,” he said.

“We need to make sure we fix the problem and I admit officiating is one area we have to take critical attention to and channel our power to making it better.

“We promise to do better in the upcoming season and also continue to develop the game.

“An amount of GHC 300,000 will be pushed to the referee’s Committee to be fully funded and help develop the Catch Them Young Referees as well,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Okraku also announced his decision to seek re-election as GFA boss in October later this year.

