Mr Kurt Okraku has promised Ghanaian clubs an amount of GHC 50,000 to urge them to establish youth teams.

During his speech at the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) 29th Ordinary Congress on Monday, July 10, at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Mr Okraku said while his outfit allocates the said amount, half of that would be given to clubs who give such players an appreciable amount of playing time

“Each Ghana Premier League club is to be supported with GHC 50,000 for setting up a youth team,” Mr Okraku, who is the GFA boss said.

“Clubs would also get GHC 25,000 when two of their youth players team players feature in more than 15 games,” he added.

Mr Okraku’s first term will end in October as he seeks re-election after his first four-year mandate.

He is expected to be contested by former vice president of the GFA, George Afriyie, former Regional Football Association for Western Region, Kojo Yankah, as well as Bernard Amofah Jantuah of Berekum Chelsea.

Elections are expected to be held in October later this year.