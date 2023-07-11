Acting Executive Secretary of Lands Commission, James Ebenezer Kobina Dadson, has been fined GH¢ 200,000 with sureties for being in contempt of court.

He has subsequently been given a 3-day ultimatum to pay the fine.

This follows his defiance of an Accra High Court injunction order on an East Legon land.

Plaintiff, a Canadian-based Ghanaian, Michael Senyo Ahiayibor, dragged the Lands Commission to court over a 9-acre land he acquired in East Legon between 2001 and 2004.

According to him, there are land titles to prove his ownership of the land.

However, in a press statement dated the 16th day of January 2023, the Lands Commission indicated its readiness to recover state lands being unlawfully occupied by trespassers which included the 9-acre East Legon.

A court injunction therefore restrained both parties from dealing in any manner with the lands, pending the final determination of the suit.

That notwithstanding, the Lands Commission, under the guise of reclaiming state lands continued to send its officers to the land.

The plaintiff averred that a search recently conducted at the Lands Commission revealed a lease dated 19th December 2022 had been issued to Tradewind Investment Limited.

The disputed land under development by Tradewind Investment Limited

The lease was issued six months after the grant of the Order of Interlocutory injunction on the 7th day of June 2022, forcing the plaintiff to go to court.

Subsequently, the Lands Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Kwame Gyamfi Osei ruled in favour of the plaintiff thereby placing the fine of GH¢ 200,000 with sureties on the defendant’s head.

Below are other photos of the land in dispute: