A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asante Akyem constituency, Kwasi Kwarteng, has criticised the uncouth behaviour of some suspected party members who have vandalised his campaign billboards ahead of the upcoming NPP parliamentary primaries.

According to him, billboards, which were communicating “my intention to contribute intellectually to the development agenda of the Asante Akyem North constituency, were vandalised in a deplorable act of sabotage.”

He said this happened on Saturday, July 8, 2023 when the Vice-President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, visited the constituency.

In a statement to the party, a copy of which Adomonline has, Mr Kwarteng, who will be locking horns with the incumbent MP, Andy Appiah-Kubi, appealed to the party to investigate his likely main contender, Mr Appiah-Kubi over the incident to clear any suspicion of a deliberate sabotage by his opponent.

“I respectfully request that your administration initiates an investigation into the incident and ascertain any potential involvement of the sitting Member of Parliament, Hon. Andy Appiah-Kubi, in this act of vandalism. If found guilty, I urge you to take appropriate disciplinary action against him by the party’s code of conduct,” he appealed.

The NPP has announced that parliamentary primaries will be held on February 24, 2024. The party will accept nominations from candidates between December 20, 2023, and January 4, 2024

Below is the full statement by Kwasi Kwarteng:

To: Chairperson

Thru’: Secretary

New Patriotic Party

Asante Akyem North Constituency

PETITION REGARDING VANDALIZATION OF BILLBOARDS AND REQUEST FOR DISCIPLINARY ACTION

Dear Chairperson,

I am writing to bring to your attention a recent unfortunate incident that occurred on Saturday, 8th July 2023 whilst the Vice-President His Excellency Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia visited the Constituency. Billboards, which were communicating my intention to contribute intellectually to the development agenda of the Asante Akyem North Constituency, were vandalised in a deplorable act of sabotage.

As a responsible citizen and active member of the New Patriotic Party, it saddens me to witness such acts of vandalism that hinder the democratic process and violate the principles we hold dear. It is disheartening to see our constituency, formerly known for its vibrant and inclusive political discourse, subjected to such shameful behavior.

I kindly implore your esteemed office to openly condemn this act of vandalism and make a public statement denouncing any form of violence or destruction of property belonging to political opponents. By taking a strong stance against such behavior, we send a clear message that the New Patriotic Party is committed to fostering a peaceful and respectful political environment.

Furthermore, I respectfully request that your administration initiate an investigation into the incident and ascertain any potential involvement of the sitting Member of Parliament, Hon. Andy Appiah-Kubi, in this act of vandalism. If found guilty, I urge you to take appropriate disciplinary action against him by the party’s code of conduct. We must hold our representatives accountable for their actions, ensuring that they uphold the principles and values of the New Patriotic Party. By addressing this issue promptly and taking decisive action, we can reaffirm our commitment to these core values.

I remain committed to the New Patriotic Party and its ideals, and I trust that you will take the necessary steps to address this unfortunate, backward, and shameful incident swiftly and effectively.

Yours faithfully,

Kwasi Kwarteng

Member- New Patriotic Party

CC:

National Executive Committee

Regional Executive Committee

Constituency Executive Committee

Council of Elders-Asante Akyem North

Council of Patrons-Asante Akyem North

Polling Station Executives-Asante Akyem North