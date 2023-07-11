Kurt Okraku, president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has revealed that his wish was to see the Black Stars win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Having secured qualification against Nigeria in the playoff games following the appointment of Otto Addo as the interim boss, Ghana were housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

After opening their campaign with a defeat against Portugal, the Black Stars recorded a hard-fought win against South Korea.

In the final group game, the four-time African champions needed a win to make it to the Round of 16 but the West African country suffered a 2-0 defeat against two-time world champions. The defeat mean Ghana exited the group phase with just three points.

However, addressing delegates at the 29th Ordinary Congress in Kumasi at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Monday, July 10, Mr Okraku admitted je was hurt to see Black Stars exit at the group stage.

He revealed that his wish was to see the senior national team lift the trophy.

“When we qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, that was a big gain for Ghana and we earned the respect of the world,” Mr Okraku said.

“As a leader of the football family, I would have loved that the Black Stars brought home the World Cup trophy. That was the vision but it did not happen but whatever happened, it is because we had the support of Ghanaians,” he added.

The Stars played in the Round of 16 and in the quarterfinal in 2006 and 2010 in Germany and South Africa respectively, and also exited the group phase in Brazil in 2014.

