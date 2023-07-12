The leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will launch the National Football Philosophy termed: “Ghana Football DNA” later today.

The event will be held at the Africa Trade House Conference Room in Accra at 11:000 am.

The document, which was compiled by the Technical Directorate of the GFA led by Bernhard Lippert, is expected to touch on many areas of the game, including football development, technical, funding, branding and the spectators, among others.

“The Ghana Football DNA identifies how we play, the current trends in football, the areas to strengthen and how to get to where we want to be with our play,” a statement on the GFA website read.

The document, according to the FA, was put together after gathering opinions and ideas from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, national and club coaches (both past and present), football administrators, players, referees, supporters, politicians, traditional authorities, women in football and sports media personalities.

After the launch, the document will be implemented throughout all technical education in the country.

The event is expected to bring together major stakeholders of the game from across the country.