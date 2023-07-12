On July 11, 2023, popular media personality Kwame Sefa Kayi extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Ghanaian rap sensation Sarkodie while on Peace FM.

In addition to celebrating Sarkodie’s talent, Mr Kayi offered him valuable advice, urging the rapper to adopt a more positive approach to his music.

He specifically advised Sarkodie to refrain from releasing rap songs that involve dissing others and emphasised the significance of promoting unity and respect within the industry.

Following Kwame Sefa Kayi’s message, Sarkodie took to Twitter to express his gratitude and admiration for the esteemed media figure.

Referring to Mr Kayi as the “Chairman General,” a term of endearment often used to address him, Sarkodie acknowledged his influential position within the industry.

Furthermore, he revealed that he had a song in the works that mentioned Kwame Sefa Kayi’s name but decided to hold off on its release after receiving the advice.

Sarkodie’s translated tweet in English read, “The number one Chairman General. When you talk, it’s final. There was one coming and it had your name in it, but since you have spoken. Bless you, my boss. I appreciate you.”

Chairman general baakop3 wo kasa p3 final ! Anka baako bii ba wo din womu but wakayi de3 lol !! Bless you my boss 🙏🏿 I appreciate you https://t.co/WHYsHHzjTU — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) July 10, 2023

