Content creator, Jeffrey Nortey, says he started shooting his skits out of depression.

In an interview with Andy Dosty, the comic actor revealed that he had hopes of becoming a famous actor, but ended up getting depressed when things did not go as he wished.

According to him, he was not getting roles in movies and wondered how he was going to excel in the movie industry.

He stressed that he wondered what will become of the vibrancy he had as a young actor, hence the decision to start shooting his skits.

“I started as an actor hoping that I’ll be shooting in movies. But I was not getting gigs and I was depressed. Not because of the money but because the fire in me was burning so I needed to do something.”

He also mentioned that his fortunes changed in 2020 when Covid-19 struck. He said that he started shooting a few skits and people liked them.

He then decided to do more and things got better from there.

The actor added that people liked his skits because they were different.

“During COVID time I decided to write my skits and gather some money. I did a few and people liked it. Money started flowing, exposure started coming and here we are.”

The actor who seems to do a lot of funny skits mentioned that the primary intentions are not for his skits to be funny.

“When I started I didn’t know I was writing comedy skits. I was serious about it. Even with the buttocks skits I was serious about it. Even up to now, I don’t think I am doing something for people to laugh. If you laugh fine if you don’t, that was not the aim.”

Jeffery Nortey has been featured in several movies and TV series and continues to churn out really good content on his social media platforms as well as Youtube.