The four policemen at the centre of recent bullion van robberies in Accra have been remanded into police custody for one week by an Accra Circuit Court.

This is the second time the court, presided over by Patricia Amponsah, is remanding the suspects.

The suspects — Constable Affisu, Yaro Ibrahim, Constable Richard Boadu, Constable Rabiu Jambedu, Constable Albert Ofosu — who are in the dock with a civilian, Razak Alhassan, were first remanded on March 9 this year when they made their first appearance in court.

Charges

Ibrahim and Ofosu have been charged with an attempt to commit robbery while Boadu, Jamedu and Alhassan have been charged with abetment.

Their pleas have not yet been taken by the court in respect of the charges against them.

Update

When the case was called at 12 noon today [March 28, 2022] the prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvester Asare, who updated the court on status of police investigation said the police had made progress and had built four separate dockets involving the accused persons.

He, therefore, prayed the court to adjourn the case to enable the police further its investigations.

Admitting the accused persons to bail, he said, will hamper police investigations.

Counsel for the accused persons opposed the prayer by the prosecution and appealed to the court to grant their clients bail on grounds that they were serving police officers who will not interfere with investigations when granted bail.

Court

The court after hearing both sides upheld prosecution’s prayer and remanded the accused persons for one week.

The accused persons are to re-appear on April 5 this year.

On the said date, the court will take the pleas of the accused persons in respect of the charges.