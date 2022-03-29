The Black Stars have arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja ahead of the second leg tie against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The team arrived in Nigeria via Africa World Airline chartered flight after departing directly from Kumasi in the early hours of Monday.

Last week Friday, both teams drew- 0-0 as none was able to score at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Per media reports, the team will train at 5:00pm at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, exactly 24 hours before their reverse encounter with their archrivals, Nigeria.

The winner over two legs will book one of Africa’s five places at this year’s FIFA World Cup to be hosted in Qatar.

The game against Nigeria will kick off at 5:00pm on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.