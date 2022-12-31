A 43-year-old man, Tunkwayuri Mensah, has met his untimely death at Dambai in the Krachi East municipality of the Oti Region after two policemen on a motorbike knocked him down.

Circumstances leading to the incident is under investigation by the Dambai Divisional Police Command.

According to an eye witness, Eric Awuranyi, the two policemen were on a motorbike speeding to effect an arrest.

Unfortunately, they toppled over a speed ramp and killed the poor man on the street.

The lifeless body has since been deposited at Worawora mortuary while the two policemen have been kept in custody pending investigation.

Meanwhile, all efforts to get the police to speak on the matter have proven futile.

Adom News’ visit to the family house of the deceased saw friends and sympathizers troop in to mourn him.

Mr Mensah left behind five children and a wife.