11-year-old boy, Richard Kweku Okyere, has died after drowning in a stream at Gomoa Potsin in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The deceased had gone swimming with his friends when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The death Richard Kweku Okyere, a student of the Cape Coast School for the Deaf, has deeply affected his relatives and the community of Gomoa Potsin.

According to an Adom news report, an eyewitness, Ebo Anderson said relatives declared the decease missing and efforts to locate him proved futile.

Later, his friends announced that, he had drowned in the stream while swimming with them.

