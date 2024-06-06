Minister of Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, has commissioned a 20-seater WC toilet and water system for the Azuguuri community in the Garu District of the Upper East Region.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to improve sanitation and hygiene in the region.

The commissioning ceremony was marked by the presence of community members and local dignitaries. Minister Abubakar expressed profound gratitude to the CEO of the National Lotteries Authority, Sammi Awuku, for responding favourably to her request to construct the facility.

She also thanked Honourable Hajia Amma Frimpong, the Coordinator for the Good Causes Foundation, for delivering the project within the stipulated time.

In addition to the toilet facility, Minister Abubakar donated 50 dual desks to the Azuguuri Primary School.

She also announced the construction of a 20-cubicle market through her non-profit organization, the Fatimatu Abubakar Foundation.

This new market is intended to stimulate the local economy by providing better facilities for traders and shoppers.

During the ceremony, she made a cash donation to support the Party’s Parliamentary Candidate, emphasizing the importance of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) quest to win the Garu Constituency in the 2024 general elections.

Minister Abubakar acknowledged the invaluable support of the NPP rank and file in the constituency, especially the Parliamentary candidate, District Chief Executive (DCE), former DCEs, Constituency Executives, and the Regional party, for their collaborative efforts in bringing such developmental projects to the area.