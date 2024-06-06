Among other things, he advised them against the use of illicit drugs. He claimed his life has been on a positive pedestal since he stopped smoking.

Shatta Wale confessed that though he is a lover of marijuana, he has not smoked in the last five months.

This period of sobriety, he said, has helped him have a clear mind, focus on his music and build his brand.

Shatta urged the artistes to totally avoid tramadol and other class A drugs, as it will have an adverse effect on them.

The dancehall king admonished the artistes to let their focus be solely on the music and make positive choices for their personal and professional growth.

