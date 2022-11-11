A young man has been reported dead in a swoop led by the Northern Regional Police Command at Aboabo Market.

Over 100 suspected criminals were also arrested in the joint operation with the Military conducted at about 11 pm on Tuesday.

The swoop forms part of the steps of fighting criminal activities in the Tamale Metropolis and its environs.

Reports indicate the deceased was part of the suspects arrested but tried to jump from the Police vehicle to escape.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t land well and his head hit the ground, leading to his instant death.

But some Tamale residents said they suspect foul play, stating the Police may be hiding some truth in the matter.

ALSO READ:

Speaking to Adom News, the Assemblyman for Bulanfug‎ electoral area, Fuseini Ocasha,said that though he supports the Police’s fight against criminal activities, he will urge them to find a better way of doing their swoops to fall within the laws of the country.

Watch video above: