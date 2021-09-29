The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested some 396 suspected criminals with 792 motorbikes impounded.

This was after swoops were carried out in various parts of the region as measures to curb crime between Wednesday, September 14 and Monday, September 20, 2021.

The operation was conducted within all the 15 Police Divisions in the Region with the suspects aged between 17 and 55 years.

The command in a statement noted the suspects were screened and profiled with those found culpable arraigned in various courts.

“Some of them were remanded into custody to reappear at a later date, while others were granted court bail to report,” part of the statement read.

The motorbike swoops were also carried out from Saturday 25th September to Tuesday 28th September 2021.

“Some persons were arrested and have all been asked to produce the documents covering the motorbikes for inspection and verification. Those found to be fake will have the owners prosecuted,” the statement cautioned.

READ ON:

Pledging its commitment to curb crimes, it urged the public to assist with information that can lead to the arrest of suspected criminals.

“Contemporary Policing is a shared responsibility between the Police and the public, therefore, we further appeal to the general public to collaborate with the Police in the fight against these menaces which is a matter of concern to all and sundry,” the statement said.

“Anybody with information can reach the Police on telephone numbers, 0299207770, 0299202240 or 191 or MTN and Vodafone toll-free number 18555,” the statement appealed.