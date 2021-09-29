Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, has penned an emotional note to herself as she marks a double celebration of her birthday and 40 years in the industry.

She took to her verified Instagram page to recount her past experiences and people she had lost in the last 10 years.

Accompanying the message were some traditional photos she posted to celebrate herself and thanked God for her radiating beauty.

The multiple award-winning actress has featured in over 100 productions since her career kicked off from stage. She landed her breakout role starring alongside Colin Firth and Nia Long in the British-Canadian film ‘The Secret Laughter of Women.’

In 2006 and 2008, the actress won the Best Actress in a Leading role and Best Actress in a Supporting role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA). She has also received multiple recognitions for her contribution to arts and culture.

She is also one of the few veterans who made a successful transition to what has been described as the ‘new Nollywood’ era.

She is married to veteran actor Olu Jacobs and they are blessed with two children.