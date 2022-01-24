The Ashanti Regional Police Command has urged the general public to disregard a viral video alleging a daylight robbery at Bantama.

The said video had men on motorbikes who were purportedly robbing a young man of his personal effects, after which they sped off.

But, according to the police, investigations show that the video is a music video that was shot by one King Wahab.

The statement noted the musician and the director have been invited to report to the regional police command for interrogation.

Read the full statement below:

