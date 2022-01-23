Clinical Coordinator of the Apinto Government Hospital, Dr Joseph Darko, has indicated that some victims of the Apiate explosion who were evacuated to his outfit are responding to treatment.

The victims numbering about five included a baby and a pregnant woman.

“We had a pregnant woman, and we had a baby. As at the time we saw the baby, we couldn’t even identify the baby, but the baby is doing well now, and we are yet to identify the parents,” he said on Friday.

He, however, called for psychological treatment to be administered to the patients.

According to him, the pregnant woman had sustained an injury in the leg due to a metal that penetrated her leg but is now doing well.

“She was lucky it didn’t penetrate her chest or her belly, otherwise it would have been bad news,” he said.

Speaking on Joy FM, he explained that “the response time was pretty quick, we were called to help and immediately we gathered our people and moved. Our job right now is to attend to the clinical needs of the people.”

“A number of patients were sent to Wassa Akropong, some were sent to Prestea Hospital. Someone was transferred to the Prestea Hospital because he had hearing problems,” he disclosed on the Super Morning Show.

He added that doctors are still on course in ensuring that the health of the patients is fully restored.

So far, at least 13 people have been confirmed dead and several others are in hospital, responding to treatment.

Preliminary investigation, according to the Police, revealed that “a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.”

The incident has also rendered many homeless.